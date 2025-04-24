Indiana, UConn reschedule future football game

The Indiana Hoosiers and UConn Huskies have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Indiana was previously scheduled to travel to play UConn at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 26, 2026. However, UConn announced a new series with the Miami RedHawks earlier this month, and the first game of that series was scheduled for the same date as the Indiana-UConn contest.

Two sources that cover Indiana football later reported that the Indiana-UConn game in 2026 was in fact canceled. However, the game will live to seer another day.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Indiana University via a public records request, the 2026 Indiana-UConn game has been rescheduled and will now be played six seasons later on Sept. 18, 2032. The amendment to the contract was dated July 15, 2024.

The rescheduled Indiana-UConn contest is part of a contract that originally called for games to be played in 2019 and 2020. The Hoosiers won the first game in 2019 in Bloomington, Ind., 38-3, but the second game was rescheduled from 2020 to 2026 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial compensation declared in the original contract remains unchanged. Indiana paid UConn a $300,000 guarantee for the first game, and the Huskies will owe the Hoosiers the same amount 60 days following the contest in 2032.

Indiana and UConn first met on the gridiron in 2003 and have played three times overall. The Huskies currently lead the series 2-1.

