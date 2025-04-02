UConn, Miami (Ohio) schedule football series for 2026, 2030

The UConn Huskies and Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2030 seasons, both schools announced Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, UConn will travel to face Miami at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Huskies will then host the RedHawks at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., four seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 21 2030, which will conclude the two-game series.

The 2026 UConn at Miami (Ohio) contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

UConn was previously scheduled to host the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 26, 2026, so that game will likely be rescheduled or canceled. The game was the second of a home-and-home series that began with the Huskies traveling to face the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind., during the 2019 season.

UConn, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, has all 12 of its opponents scheduled for 2026, although that is subject to change. The Huskies are slated to host Lafayette, Maryland, Syracuse, UMass, and James Madison and travel to North Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Temple, Air Force, Duke, Old Dominion, and Wyoming.

With the addition of UConn, Miami (Ohio) has tentatively completed its non-conference slate for the 2026 season. The RedHawks are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Pitt Panthers on Sept. 5. Miami will then host the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 12 before facing the Cincinnati Bearcats at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 19.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future UConn Football Schedules

Future Miami (Ohio) Football Schedules