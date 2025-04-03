Indiana at UConn football game in 2026 canceled, per reports

The Indiana Hoosiers were scheduled to travel to take on the UConn Huskies in 2026, but that game will not be played, according to separate reports.

On Wednesday, UConn announced a new home-and-home football series with the Miami RedHawks for the 2026 and 2030 seasons. The Huskies’ game in 2026 against Miami was scheduled for the same date that they were previously scheduled to host the Indiana Hoosiers (Sept. 26).

We speculated that the Indiana at UConn game would have to be rescheduled for another season or canceled, the latter of which has been confirmed by Indiana media members.

Alec Lasley of the TheHoosierOn3, part of the On3 network, reported Wednesday that the game was off. Daniel Flick of the Indiana Daily Student reported the same later that day. We checked with UConn for a copy of the cancellation, but an executed copy was not yet available.

Indiana's future non-conference matchup with UConn in 2026 is now off, sources confirm with @TheHoosierOn3. #iufb https://t.co/rZYCb7GE6N — Alec Lasley (@allasley) April 2, 2025

Indiana football was scheduled to complete a home-and-home with a road trip to face UConn on Sept. 26, 2026, but the two sides canceled the game. #iufb https://t.co/gKJsnkMY5E — IDS Sports (@ids_sports) April 2, 2025

The 2026 Indiana at UConn game was supposed to be the second of a home-and-home series that began with the Huskies traveling to face the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind., during the 2019 season. The return game at UConn was initially supposed to be played in East Hartford, Conn., during the 2020 season, but the contest was rescheduled to 2026 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the UConn game canceled, Indiana now only has a season-opening contest scheduled against the Colorado State Rams in 2026. The game is slated for Saturday, Sept. 5 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana was previously scheduled to host the Ball State Cardinals in 2026, but the game was canceled last year and a new contest in 2029 was placed on the future docket.

