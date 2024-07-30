Indiana adds Ball State to 2029 football schedule

The Indiana Hoosiers have added the Ball State Cardinals to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Indiana will host Ball State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The Hoosiers will pay the Cardinals a $1.3 million guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Ball State University via a state open records request.

The Indiana at Ball State game in 2029 will mark the eleventh meeting between the schools, with Indiana on a three-game win streak in the series. The schools most recently played in 2019, with the Hoosiers securing a 34-24 decision at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Indiana was next scheduled to host Ball State during the 2026 season, but that contest has been canceled per a copy of the document obtained from Ball State University. The Hoosiers will pay the Cardinals $375,000 for canceling the game.

With Ball State joining the 2029 slate, Indiana now has two known non-conference opponents for that season. The Hoosiers are also scheduled to host the western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Bloomington on Sept. 15.

Indiana is the first scheduled non-league opponent for Ball State’s 2029 schedule.

