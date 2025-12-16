Georgia Tech adds Mercer to 2028 football schedule

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have added the Mercer Bears to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Mercer University was obtained from the Georgia Institute of Technology via a state public records request.

Georgia Tech will host Mercer at Hyundai Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2028. The Yellow Jackets will pay the Bears a $500,000 guarantee for playing the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Georgia Tech and Mercer have met 16 times on the gridiron in a series that dates back to 1892. In their most recent contest in 2016, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Bears, 35-10, to extend their lead in the overall series to 14-1-1.

The two schools are also scheduled to meet at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026, which was previously reported by the AJC. The Bears will receive a $475,000 guarantee for that contest.

Mercer is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bears won the SoCon championship for the second consecutive season and advanced to the FCS Playoffs, but lost on the road at No. 11 South Dakota, 47-0, and finished their season 9-3 overall (8-0 SoCon).

With the addition of Mercer, Georgia Tech has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2028 season. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 2 and close the season on the road against the in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 25.

The ACC previously announced each team’s league opponents through the 2030 season, but that was before the conference announced a move to a nine-game football schedule. So it’s likely that those opponents will change somewhat.

Georgia Tech is the first reported non-conference opponent for Mercer in 2028.

