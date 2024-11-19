Georgia Tech adds Mercer to 2026 football schedule

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have added the Mercer Bears to their 2026 football schedule, according to a report from the AJC.

Georgia Tech will host Mercer at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Yellow Jackets will pay the Bears a $475,000 guarantee for playing the contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the AJC via an open records request.

Georgia Tech and Mercer have met 16 times on the gridiron in a series that dates back to 1892. In their most recent contest in 2016, the Yellow Jacket defeated the Bears 35-10 to extend their lead in the overall series to 14-1-1.

Mercer is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). So far this season, the Bears are 9-2 overall and 6-1 in SoCon action and have clinched a share of the conference title.

With the addition of Mercer, Georgia Tech has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 5 and close the season at the in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 28. Georgia Tech is also slated to make an in-town visit to face the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 19.

In ACC action in 2026, Georgia Tech is currently scheduled to host Boston College, Duke, Louisville, and Wake Forest and travel to Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, and Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech is the first announced non-conference opponent for Mercer in 2026. Next season, Mercer Mercer is scheduled to visit the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 22.

