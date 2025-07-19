Four Big Sky football games set to air on ESPN2 in 2025

Four Big Sky Conference football games will be televised on ESPN2 in 2025, the conference announced Friday. This follows an announcement in May that four contests would air on the ESPN linear networks.

In the first matchup, the Montana Grizzlies will host the Idaho Vandals at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday, Sept. 27. The game will kickoff at 10:15pm ET / 8:15pm MT on ESPN2.

The second matchup features the Sacramento State Hornets hosting the Montana Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 24 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The game will kickoff at 10:30pm ET with television coverage on ESPN2.

The following week on Friday, Oct. 31, the Idaho Vandals will travel to face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz. The game will also kickoff at 10:30pm ET / 8:15pm MT with television coverage on ESPN2.

The fourth and final Big Sky game this fall selected for ESPN2 features the Montana State Bobcats hosting the UC Davis Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. The game will begin at 10:15pm ET / 8:15pm CT.

All four games are part of the Big Sky’s new multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN that was announced in January. ESPN will televise four Big Sky football games per season on a linear network, per the agreement, while the remaining conference football games will be streamed via ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Earlier this month, the Big Sky Conference revealed the kickoff times for each league game. Big Sky action kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Big Sky National TV Games in 2025

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Idaho at Montana – 10:15pm, ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 24

Montana at Sacramento State – 10:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 31

Idaho at Northern Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 15

UC Davis at Montana State – 10:15pm, ESPN2

