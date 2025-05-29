Four Big Sky football games selected to air on ESPN linear networks in 2025

Four Big Sky Conference football games have been selected to air on ESPN linear networks in 2025, the conference announced Thursday.

In the first matchup, the Montana Grizzlies will host the Idaho Vandals at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont. on Saturday, Sept. 27. The exact network and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The second matchup features the Sacramento State Hornets hosting the Montana Grizzlies at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 24. The game will kickoff at 10:30pm ET with television coverage on ESPN2.

The following week on Friday, Oct. 31, the Idaho Vandals will travel to face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz. The game will also kickoff at 10:30pm ET with television coverage on ESPN2.

The fourth and final Big Sky game this fall selected for the ESPN networks features the Montana State Bobcats hosting the UC Davis Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. The exact network and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

All four games are part of the Big Sky’s new multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN that was announced earlier this year. Under the agreement, ESPN will televise four Big Sky football games per season on a linear network, while the remaining conference football games will be streamed via ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

The six teams selected to appear on the ESPN networks in 2025 finished with a combined 56-27 record last season and have made at least one appearance in the FCS Playoffs the last two seasons.

