Big Sky, ESPN announce media rights extension through 2029-30

The Big Sky Conference and ESPN have announced a five-year extension to their current media rights agreement, which will now run through the 2029-30 season.

Under the new agreement, the Big Sky will double its television coverage of football from two to a minimum of four regular-season games each year. Additionally, a minimum of two of those games will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

“We are proud to continue our wonderful relationship with ESPN and showcase the tremendous student-athletes, talented coaches, and passionate fan bases across the Big Sky Conference,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “As the nation’s preeminent FCS conference, we are thrilled that the increase in televised exposure will provide a national audience with even more opportunities to watch and appreciate our 12 football programs, a nation-best five of which qualified for the 2024 FCS Playoffs.”

The extended agreement also means that fans will have access to stream over 600 live Big Sky events each year via ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

“The Big Sky Conference continues to provide captivating storylines and top-tier competition across its 15 sports, and we’re excited to expand our commitment to showcasing the conference’s incredible student-athletes and member institutions through hundreds of matchups each year across ESPN platforms,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN director of programming and acquisitions.

Big Sky home football games that are not selected for a linear television network will continue to be available to stream via ESPN+.

Big Sky Football Schedule