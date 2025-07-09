Big Sky announces kickoff times for 2025 football season

The Big Sky Conference has announced kickoff times for the 2025 football season, which includes all conference contests.

Each Big Sky team will play four home and four road conference contests this season as well as four non-conference contests.

Big Sky action kicks off with three games in Week 0 this fall. Tarleton State visits Portland State with a kickoff time of either 3:30 or 4:00 (Eastern) on Saturday, Aug. 23. UC Davis also squares off with Mercer in a neutral-site game in Montgomery, Ala., with a 7:00 kick time slated. Idaho State visits UNLV in Week 0, but no kick time or television has been announced.

Below is the complete 2025 Big Sky Conference football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today. Remaining kickoff times will be announced by the individual schools.

2025 Big Sky Football Schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 27

Idaho State at Northern Colorado* — 3pm (ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at Montana State* — 4pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Northern Arizona at Portland State* — 5pm (ESPN+)

Cal Poly at Sacramento State* — 9pm (ESPN+/KMAX)

Weber State at UC Davis* — 10pm (ESPN+/CW Sacramento)

Idaho at Montana* — TBA (ESPN Network TBA)

Saturday, Oct. 4

Montana State at Northern Arizona* — 5pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Portland State at Eastern Washington* — 7pm (ESPN+/SWX)

UC Davis at Cal Poly* — 8pm (ESPN+)

Montana at Idaho State* — 8pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Saturday, Oct. 11

Idaho State at Montana State* — 3pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Cal Poly at Montana* — 4pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Northern Colorado at Idaho* — 5pm (ESPN+/SWX)

Northern Arizona at UC Davis* — 7pm (ESPN+/CW Sacramento)

Sacramento State at Weber State* — 8pm(ESPN+)

Saturday, Oct. 18

Weber State at Portland State* — 5pm (ESPN+)

Idaho at Eastern Washington* — 7pm (ESPN+/SWX)

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State* — 9pm (ESPN+/KMAX)

Friday, Oct. 24

Montana at Sacramento State* — 10:30pm (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Saturday, Oct. 25

UC Davis at Northern Colorado* — 3pm (ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at Weber State* — 3pm (ESPN+)

Portland State at Idaho* — 4pm (ESPN+/SWX)

Northern Arizona at Idaho State* — 6pm (ESPN+)

Montana State at Cal Poly* — 8pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Friday, Oct. 31

Idaho at Northern Arizona — 10:30pm (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Saturday, Nov. 1

Montana State at Northern Colorado* — 2pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Montana at Weber State* — 3pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington* — 4pm (ESPN+/SWX)

Idaho State at UC Davis* — 4pm (ESPN+/CW Sacramento)

Portland State at Cal Poly* — 5pm (ESPN+ )

Saturday, Nov. 8

Weber State at Montana State* — 3pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Eastern Washington at Montana* — 3pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Sacramento State at Portland State* — 5pm (ESPN+)

Cal Poly at Idaho State* — 6pm (ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona* — 6pm (ESPN+)

UC Davis at Idaho* — 7pm (ESPN+/SWX)

Saturday, Nov. 15

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington* — 4pm (ESPN+/SWX)

Cal Poly at Northern Arizona* — 4pm (ESPN+)

Montana at Portland State* — 5pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Weber State at Idaho State* — 6pm (ESPN+)

Idaho at Sacramento State* — 9pm (ESPN+/KMAX)

UC Davis at Montana State* — TBA (ESPN Network TBA)

Saturday, Nov. 22

Montana State at Montana* — 2pm (ESPN+/Scripps Sports)

Portland State at Northern Colorado* — 2pm (ESPN+)

Northern Arizona at Weber State* — 3pm (ESPN+)

Sacramento State at UC Davis* — 4pm (ESPN+/CW Sacramento)

Idaho State at Idaho* — 4pm (ESPN+/SWX)

Eastern Washington at Cal Poly* — 5pm (ESPN+)