Colorado State schedules home-and-home football series with BYU, UTSA

The Colorado State Rams have scheduled future home-and-home football series with the BYU Cougars and UTSA Roadrunners, the school announced on Wednesday.

Colorado State and BYU, old Mountain West Conference foes, will kickoff their home-and-home series at Canvas Stadium in Fort Colins, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Rams will return the trip to take on the Cougars three seasons later at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029.

Colorado State and BYU first met on the gridiron in 1922 in Fort Collins and have played a total of 69 times. The Cougars currently own a seven-game winning streak in the series, which spans from 2004 through 2010, and they also lead the overall series, 39-27-3.

Colorado State will welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Fort Collins on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The series will then conclude the following season at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

Colorado State and UTSA have met twice previously on the gridiron. The Rams defeated the Roadrunners in both contests, winning 33-31 in 2015 in San Antonio and 23-14 in 2016 in Fort Collins.

“We’re excited to announce these two series with UTSA and BYU,” said Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell. “Understanding the landscape of college football is crucial to continuing to compete at the highest level. We look to schedule programs that will help us toward our goal of a Mountain West Championship and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff every year.”

Colorado State was previously scheduled to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026, but that series has been canceled.

The Rams have also trimmed a four-game series with the Vanderbilt Commodores down to just two games. The two schools played the first game of the series in 2021 after the 2020 contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 contest in Nashville, Tenn., has been rescheduled for the 2025 season (Sept. 27), while the original game in 2025 plus the 2026 game have been canceled.

Last week, we reported that Colorado State will visit the Oklahoma Sooners in 2028. That contest was officially announced today.

