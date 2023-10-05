Big Ten football opponents announced for 2024-2028 seasons

The Big Ten has announced the football opponents for the 2024 through 2028 seasons, it was reported Thursday. 2024 will be the first year of the 18-team arrangement.

The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies will join the league for the 2024 campaign.

The league outlined the following considerations for setting up the schedule:

Balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.

Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff.

Balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.

The league also features 12 protected matchups that are based on history, geography, and rivalry “trophy” games. Those matchups include Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.

Below is the complete list of Big Ten football opponents for the 2024=2028 seasons:

2024 Big Ten Football Opponents

Illinois Fighting Illini

Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue

Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers

Indiana Hoosiers

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Washington

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

Iowa Hawkeyes

Home: Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA

Maryland Terrapins

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, USC

Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State

Michigan Wolverines

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington

Michigan State Spartans

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Home: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, USC

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Home: Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, USC

Northwestern Wildcats

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Purdue, Washington

Oregon Ducks

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Washington

Away: Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, Wisconsin

Ohio State Buckeyes

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, UCLA, Washington

Away: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

Purdue Boilermakers

Home: Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Home: Illinois, Minnesota, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC

UCLA Bruins

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, USC

Away: Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington

USC Trojans

Home: Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, Washington

Washington Huskies

Home: Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, USC

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers

Home: Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, USC

