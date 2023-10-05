Big Ten football opponents announced for 2024-2028 seasons

The Big Ten has announced the football opponents for the 2024 through 2028 seasons, it was reported Thursday. 2024 will be the first year of the 18-team arrangement.
The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies will join the league for the 2024 campaign.
The league outlined the following considerations for setting up the schedule:
- Balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.
- Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff.
- Balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.
The league also features 12 protected matchups that are based on history, geography, and rivalry “trophy” games. Those matchups include Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.
Below is the complete list of Big Ten football opponents for the 2024=2028 seasons:
2024 Big Ten Football Opponents
Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue
Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Washington
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA
Home: Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, USC
Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, USC
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin
Home: Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, USC
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Purdue, Washington
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Washington
Away: Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, Wisconsin
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, UCLA, Washington
Away: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin
Home: Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home: Illinois, Minnesota, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, USC
Away: Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington
Home: Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, Washington
Home: Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers
Home: Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, USC
2025 Big Ten Football Opponents
2026 Big Ten Football Opponents
2027 Big Ten Football Opponents
2028 Big Ten Football Opponents
The Big Ten should roll back to 8 conference games, with 5 protected opponents and 3 rotating on an 8 year schedule as follows:
Illinois: Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Indiana: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue
Iowa: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Maryland: Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, USC
Michigan: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Michigan State: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Minnesota: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin
Nebraska: Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Northwestern: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, UCLA, USC
Ohio State: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers
Oregon: Iowa, Nebraska, UCLA, USC, Washington
Penn State: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers
Purdue: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers
Rutgers: Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA
UCLA: Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, USC, Washington
USC: Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Washington
Washington: Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, USC
Wisconsin: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska
Going back to 8 conference games along with Cal doing so in the ACC would allow them to continue playing UCLA every year, and combining that with the Big 12 going to 7 conference games would pave the way for Cincinnati and OSU to play each year with UC’s home games played at Paycor Stadium.
I just don’t understand why you think conferences are going to have less games. CBS, ESPN, Fox & NBC are not paying for non conference games. They want conference games! They don’t want to air more cupcake games! If you have an 18 team conference why would you play less games?? Makes no sense! They should be going to more conference games not less.
I’ve said this a million times now. Most conference games are not attractive ratings-wise. It’s the showdowns of powers from different conferences that pay the bills. The ACC and B1G at 8 conference games can require 2 OOC games against power conference schools and the Big 12 and SEC at 7 can require 3.
Plus the math for my proposed B1G conference schedule format makes a lot of sense.
Michael playing Bowling Green,ECU, and UNLV is attractive? If they went to 8 most would schedule a FCS team/low level G5 team, 2 G5 teams, 1 power 5 team.
Essentially, they would give up a power 5 team for a fcs/G5 game.
A rollback in conference games could also keep Bedlam alive and revive KU-Mizzou on an annual basis as well.
I want more OOC games between P5 teams these will become even more important as the CFP expands to 12 teams, Some teams have gone years without playing a OOC P5 game that isn’t an annual rivalry game. Take for instance Kentucky. Their last regular season OOC game against a P5 team other than Louisville was against Indiana in 2005. The last time they played a Big Ten team other than Indiana was Ohio State in 1935. Their last game against an ACC team other than Louisville was North Carolina in 1990. Their last game against a Big 12 team was 1983 against Kansas State. Their last time playing a power independent was 1990 against Rutgers, who became a Big East member the following year. And their last game against a Pac-12 team was 1976 against Oregon State, who was also the opponent the only other time UK played a Pac school.
Kentucky playing regular season football games against the likes of Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, and North Carolina would be good because these would be matchups of schools usually known for their basketball prowess.