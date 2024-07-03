Texas Tech, Colorado State mutually cancel future football series

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Colorado State Rams have mutually agreed to cancel their future football series, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

Texas Tech was previously scheduled to travel to face the Colorado State Rams of the Mountain West Conference on Sept. 6, 2025. The game was set to be the first of a home-and-home series that is slated to conclude at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2026.

Earlier this year, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that the Red Raiders bought out of the road game at Colorado State in 2025 and will pay the Rams $1 million for the cancellation.

According to football agreement cancellation obtained from Texas Tech University that was executed on April 24, 2024, both games of the series have been canceled. Neither team will owe a cancellation fee to the other, per the document.

Texas Tech has already replaced the CSU game in 2025 with the Kent State Golden Flashes, which the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal previously reported. Texas Tech will host Kent State on Sept. 6, 2025 and will pay the school a $1.5 million guarantee for the game.

Earlier today, Colorado State announced its replacement opponent for Texas Tech. The Rams will host the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 20, 2025 before returning the trip the following season on Sept. 26, 2026 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Football Schedules