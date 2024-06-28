Oklahoma adds Colorado State to 2028 football schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners have added the Colorado State Rams to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Oklahoma will host Colorado State at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2028. The Sooners will pay the Rams a $1.8 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Colorado State University via a Colorado Open Records Act request. The contract was executed on Oct. 25, 2023.

The Oklahoma-Colorado State game in 2028 will mark the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.

The addition of Colorado State tentatively completes Oklahoma’s non-conference schedule for the 2028 season. The Sooners are slated to open the season at home against the Temple Owls of The American on Sept. 2 and will visit the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 two weeks later on Sept. 16.

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s only three non-conference opponents for Oklahoma in 2028. It’s almost a certainty that the SEC will move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning with the 2026 season.

Oklahoma is the third non-conference opponent for Colorado State’s 2028 football schedule. The Rams are slated to open the season on the road against the Arizona Wildcats of the Big 12 on Sept. 2. One week later, CSU will host the Sam Houston Bearkats of Conference USA on Sept. 9 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

