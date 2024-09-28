College football schedule 2024: Hurricane Helene updates, changes

Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday evening in northwestern Florida as a category 4 storm. Due to the effects of the storm, several games on the Week 5 college football TV schedule have been affected.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football games that have changed dates, kickoff times, and/or locations, or that have been canceled due to Hurricane Helene. New information will be posted as it is announced.

Last updated: Friday, Sept. 27, 10:00pm ET.

Liberty at Appalachian State

The Liberty Flames at Appalachian State Mountaineers football game in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 28 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Mercer at Wofford

The Mercer Bears at Wofford Terriers football game in Spartanburg, S.C., will remain on Saturday, Sept. 28, but the kickoff time has been pushed back 1.5 hours to 3:00pm ET.

Samford at Furman

The Samford Bulldogs at Furman Paladins football game in Greenville, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 28 has been postponed. Further details regarding a makeup date will be announced at a later date.

Davidson at Presbyterian

Due to Hurricane Helene, the Davidson at Presbyterian football game on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Clinton, S.C., has been relocated to Davidson College Stadium in Davidson, N.C. The game will now be played on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 5:00pm ET.

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb

The Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb football game on Saturday, Sept. 28 has been moved up two hours and will now kickoff at 2:00pm ET (ESPN+).