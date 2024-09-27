Liberty-Appalachian State football game canceled due to Hurricane Helene

The Liberty Flames at Appalachian State Mountaineers football game that was set for this weekend has been canceled, App State announced on Friday.

Appalachian State was previously scheduled to host Liberty at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The game was canceled due to “…severe impacts to App State, the town of Boone and surrounding areas caused by Hurricane Helene.”

The App State-Liberty game will not be rescheduled. The contest was the first game of a home-and-home series, with the second game currently slated for Sept. 13, 2031 in Lynchburg, Va.

Appalachian State is 2-2 so far this season, and Liberty would have been its final non-conference opponent of the season. The Mountaineers opened the season with a win over ETSU at home, 38-10, before falling on the road at Clemson, 66-20. App State then defeated East Carolina on the road, 21-19, and then dropped its Sun Belt Conference opener against South Alabama in Boone, 48-14.

Next up for App State is a Sun Belt contest at Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 5 (3:30pm ET, ESPN+).

Liberty is undefeated in 2024 after victories over Campbell at home, 41-24, New Mexico State on the road, 30-24 (CUSA), UTEP at home, 28-10 (CUSA), and East Carolina at home, 35-24. The Flames will return to the gridiron on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at home against FIU (7:00pm ET, CBSSN).

