Davidson-Presbyterian football game relocated due to Hurricane Helene

The Davidson Wildcats were scheduled to visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League (PFL) matchup, but Hurricane Helene has forced a site and date change.

Presbyterian was previously scheduled to host Davidson at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C., but due to effects from Hurricane Helene, the game has been shifted to Davidson College Stadium in Davidson, N.C. Additionally, the game has been pushed back one day and will now be played on Sunday, Sept. 29 with kickoff set for 5:00pm ET.

The originally scheduled game was slated to be streamed live via ESPN+. However, due to the site and date change, the game will now reportedly be a radio-only event.

I'm being told that due to the site change the game will be radio only. There will be no ESPN+ broadcast. — Daniel Ormsby (@bigddan11) September 28, 2024

Davidson and Presbyterian will each be playing their first PFL game of the season. Davidson is 2-1 so far this season after falling at Georgetown, 46-24, and winning back-to-back games at home against Catawba, 49-14, and Point, 42-12.

Presbyterian is 2-2 on the season, with losses at Mercer to open the season, 63-10, and at home against Gardner-Webb last week, 42-21. The Blue Hose defeated Erskine, 31-14, and Virginia-Lynchburg, 52-0.

Football Schedules