College football bowl schedule for 2025-26 season released

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2025-26 season has officially been released, which includes a total of 47 postseason games.

With 46 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games including the College Football Playoff first-round games and the College Football National Championship, 82 teams will play in a postseason game in 2025-26, which is 60% of the FBS.

The ESPN family of networks will televise 42 of the 47 contests this season, including the FCS Celebration Bowl. CBS, FOX, and The CW will televise one contest each, while two first-round playoff games will again be broadcast by TNT.

Bowl game action this season will kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 with two games. The Cricket Celebration Bowl is first at 12:00pm ET on ABC, and the day concludes with the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

The annual Army-Navy Game, which is slated for the same day on Saturday, Dec. 13, will not be affected by the early beginning of the bowl schedule. The Army-Navy Game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on CBS.

Five bowl games are slated for Tuesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 19 before the College Football Playoff begins. The IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl is set for Tuesday, StaffDNA Cure Bowl and 68 Ventures Bowl are set for Wednesday, and Myrtle Beach Bowl and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

The second edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which has been mostly announced, begins on Friday, Dec. 19 with a First Round game. CFP First Round action continues on Saturday, Dec. 20 with three games. Times and networks for those games will be announced later, but two will air on TNT and the other two on ESPN.

All First Round action will be played at the home stadium of the higher seeded team. Those teams and sites will be announced on Selection Day, which is set for Sunday, Dec. 7 this year.

The Sheraton Bowl will be played Christmas Eve again this season (Wednesday, Dec. 24) and will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on New Year’s Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31) with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00 or 9:00pm ET.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, with games at the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (12:00pm ET, ESPN), Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. (4:00pm ET, ESPN), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (8:00pm ET, ESPN).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 8, followed by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 9. Both games will kickoff at 7:30pm ET and will be televised by ESPN.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Check out the complete bowl schedule for the 2025-26 football season at the link below:

College Football Bowl Schedule