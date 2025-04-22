College Football Playoff sets 2025-26 schedule, kickoff times, TV designations

The College Football Playoff has announced the 2025-26 schedule, kickoff times, and TV designations for the second year of the expanded 12-team format.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on New Year’s Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31) with the CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, with games at the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (noon ET, ESPN), Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. (4:00pm ET, ESPN), and Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. (8:00pm ET, ESPN).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 8, followed by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 9. Both games will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football Playoff begins on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 with one First Round game, followed by the remaining three First Round games on Saturday, Dec. 20. Kickoff times and TV designations for those games will be announced at a later date.

Check out the complete schedule for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff below:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025

CFP First Round Game – TBA

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

CFP First Round Game – TBA

CFP First Round Game – TBA

CFP First Round Game – TBA

QUARTERFINAL ROUND GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – 7:30pm, ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2026

Capital One Orange Bowl – 12pm, ESPN

Rose Bowl Game – 4pm, ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl – 8pm, ESPN

SEMIFINAL ROUND GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – 7:30pm, ESPN

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

CFP National Championship – 7:30pm, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.

