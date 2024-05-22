ESPN sublicenses 16 College Football Playoff games to TNT

ESPN has sublicensed 16 College Football Playoff (CFP) games to TNT Sports in a five-year agreement, it was announced on Wednesday.
TNT Sports will televise two first-round College Football Playoff games during both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Then beginning with the 2026 season and extending through the 2028 season, TNT will televise two quarterfinal-round games each season in addition to two first-round games.
Below is a look at each season with contests on TNT:
2024
- Two first-round games
2025
- Two first-round games
2026
- Two first-round games
- Two quarterfinal-round games
2027
- Two first-round games
- Two quarterfinal-round games
2028
- Two first-round games
- Two quarterfinal-round games
“We’re delighted to reach this agreement with ESPN, providing TNT Sports the opportunity to showcase these College Football Playoff games on our platforms for years to come,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports. “TNT Sports aims to delight fans and drive maximum reach and engagement for these marquee games.”
For the games sublicensed to TNT, the network will be the primary network televising those contests.
“ESPN is pleased to sublicense to TNT Sports a select number of early round games of the College Football Playoff, an event we’ve helped to grow – alongside the CFP – into one of the preeminent championships,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN executive vice president, programming & acquisitions. “We’re confident in the reach and promotion that this new agreement will provide as we enter the new, expanded playoff era.”
ESPN will continue to televise the other College Football Playoff games, including the two semifinal games and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
“It is exciting to add TNT Sports, another highly respected broadcaster, to the College Football Playoff family,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “Sports fans across the country are intimately familiar with their work across a wide variety of sports properties over the past two decades, and we look forward to seeing what new and innovative ideas they bring to the promotion and delivery of these games.”
The 2024 season will mark the first for the College Football Playoff with 12 teams. The first-round games are slated to be played on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. The quarterfinals this season will be played at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31), Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Jan. 1), Rose Bowl Game (Jan. 1), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1).
The College Football Playoff Semifinals are set for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.
College Football Playoff Schedule
