Cincinnati adds Bowling Green to 2025 football schedule

The Cincinnati Bearcats have added the Bowling Green Falcons to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Cincinnati was obtained from Bowling Green State University via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Oct. 17, 2023.

Cincinnati will host Bowling Green at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Bearcats will pay the Falcons a $975,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2025 Cincinnati-Bowling Green contest will mark the fifth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The two schools first met in 1990 and played most recently in 1994 in Cincinnati, which resulted in a 38-0 victory for the Falcons.

With the addition of Bowling Green, Cincinnati now has all three opponents set for its 2025 non-conference schedule. The Bearcats are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 30 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., which we reported last month. The Bearcats will then host the Northwestern State Demons on Sept. 13 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati was previously scheduled to face the Miami RedHawks in 2025, but that game and four additional future contests have reportedly been canceled.

Bowling Green also has all four of its non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season with the addition of Cincinnati. The Falcons are slated to open the season at home against the Lafayette Leopards on Aug. 30 before traveling to Cincinnati on Sept. 6. The Falcons will then host the Liberty Flames on Sept. 13 before traveling to face the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 20.

