Liberty adds Bowling Green, completes 2025 non-conference football schedule

The Liberty Flames have completed their 2025 non-conference football schedule with the addition of the Bowling Green Falcons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Liberty and Bowling Green originally scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2020 and 2023 seasons. However, the contest in 2020 in Bowling Green, Ohio, was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was later rescheduled for the 2028 season.

According to an addendum to the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com, the two schools have agreed to reschedule the game again. Liberty will now travel to face Bowling Green at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green on Sept. 13, 2025.

With the change, the Liberty Flames have completed their non-conference football schedule in 2025, which will begin with a home tilt against the Maine Black Bears on Aug. 30 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

After visiting Bowling Green, the Flames are scheduled to host the James Madison Dukes in Lynchburg on Sept. 20 before traveling to Norfolk, Va., to battle the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sept. 27.

Bowling Green has also completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season with the addition of Liberty and a road games versus the Cincinnati Bearcats, which we reported earlier today.

In addition to those two contests, the Falcons will host the Lafayette Leopards for their season-opener on Aug. 30 and will also travel to face the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 20.

