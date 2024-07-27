RedHawks drop Cincinnati and Missouri, add Rutgers and UNLV to 2025 schedule

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have announced their 2025 non-conference football schedule, which features the addition of games against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and UNLV Rebels.

Miami will travel to face Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The game at Rutgers was added as a result of Miami canceling future road contests at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium in 2025 and 2028. Those games were canceled last year, according to a report from Bearcat Journal.

After Miami canceled those two games, Cincinnati reportedly responded by canceling the games at Miami’s Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, that were slated for the 2027 and 2029 seasons.

Miami is still scheduled to host Cincinnati this season on Sept. 14, and the two schools will also meet at Paycor Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, on Sept. 19, 2026.

“We are excited to once again offer our fans six home games for the 2025 season,” said David Sayler, Miami’s Director of Athletics. “Fans will undoubtedly notice no game with Cincinnati on the 2025 schedule, however we look forward to squaring off against them in 2026 on a neutral field. I am optimistic, based on some preliminary conversations, that we will continue to play into the future and look forward to working with the UC Administration to make that happen.”

The RedHawks have also added a home contest against the UNLV Rebels that is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2025. The game is likely part of a home-and-home series.

UNLV replaces a home game against the Missouri Tigers on Miami’s 2025 slate. It’s currently unclear why the Missouri-Miami game was canceled, but most likely it’s due to the Tigers wanting to add an additional home game. If Missouri in fact canceled the game, it would owe Miami a $1 million cancellation fee, according to the copy of the contract that was signed back in 2016.

Miami will open its 2025 slate on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers on Aug. 30. The RedHawks are also scheduled to host the Lindenwood Lions on Sept. 27.

