Army to open 2025 season at home against Tarleton State

The Army Black Knights will open the 2025 season at home against the Tarleton State Texans, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Army will host Tarleton State at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Black Knights will pay the Texans a $250,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Tarleton State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act Request.

The contract was signed by Tarleton State on May 20, 2024 and was fully executed when Army put pen to paper, or stylus to screen, on July 3, 2024.

Tarleton State is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (UAC). The UAC revealed its 2025 football schedule earlier this month, but Tarleton State has not yet officially announced its full slate of games.

Army was previously scheduled to host Marist of the FCS on Sept. 13, 2025. However, that game will now likely be rescheduled for another season or canceled altogether.

Army is locked into two other non-conference opponents each season — Air Force and Navy — as the three military institutions will continue to battle annually for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The fourth non-conference opponent for the Black Knights next season should be their previously announced game at the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 6.

Although the American Athletic Conference has not yet released its 2025 football schedule, all of the conference opponents were previously revealed. Army will host Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, and Tulsa and will travel to East Carolina, Tulane, UAB, and UTSA.

Army is the second known non-conference opponent for Tarleton State’s schedule in 2025, which includes a home tilt against South Dakota State on Sept. 20. Tarleton was previously scheduled to visit Texas A&M on Nov. 22, 2025, but that game was not included when Texas A&M revealed its schedule last week.

