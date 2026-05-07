Alabama, Oklahoma State cancel future home-and-home football series

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma State Cowboys have canceled their future home-and-home football series, both schools announced Monday.

Alabama and Oklahoma State were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on September 23, 2028. The series was set to conclude at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on September 15, 2029.

The series was canceled following the SEC’s announcement last year that it will begin playing a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. The Big 12 Conference has been playing a nine-game league schedule since 1996.

News of the Alabama-Oklahoma State cancellation comes on the heels of several other high profile series being axed. Those include Florida State-Georgia, Alabama-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, NC State-Florida, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, Cal-Florida, Texas Tech-Colorado, and many others.

With the cancellation, Alabama now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2028. The Crimson Tide are currently scheduled to host Georgia State on Sept. 2, Ohio State on Sept. 9, and UT Martin on Sept. 16.

The following season, Alabama is slated to visit Notre Dame on Sept. 1.

Oklahoma State has already moved to replace its series with Alabama, scheduling games with Michigan State. The Spartans visit Stillwater on September 16, 2028, and the Cowboys travel to East Lansing on September 15, 2029.

The Cowboys are also scheduled to visit Tulsa and host Southeastern Louisiana in 2028. In 2029, Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa on Sept. 1 and Lindenwood on Sept. 8.

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