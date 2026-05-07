Florida State, Georgia cancel future series; eye neutral‑site game

Florida State and Georgia have officially canceled their scheduled home‑and‑home football series and are now working toward arranging a future neutral‑site matchup, the schools announced Thursday.

The Athens Banner‑Herald first reported the impending cancellation last fall, noting at the time that the programs were targeting a neutral‑site meeting during the 2028 season.

Florida State had been slated to host Georgia at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on September 4, 2027, with the return game set for September 16, 2028, at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The series, originally announced in 2019, carried a $2 million cancellation fee per game.

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home‑and‑home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral‑site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

With both the SEC and ACC moving to nine‑game conference schedules while maintaining a requirement to play at least one Power Five non‑conference opponent, the cancellation is unsurprising. A likely factor was the home/away imbalance created by the expanded league slates, which made the original two‑year arrangement more difficult to accommodate.

With the cancellation, Florida State is now down to two non-conference opponents in 2027 (vs. ETSU and at Florida) and one in 2028 (Florida). Georgia now has one non-league foe scheduled for 2027 (at Georgia Tech) and two for 2028 (vs. FAMU and Georgia Tech).

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