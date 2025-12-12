Report: Georgia, Florida State discussing neutral-site venue to replace two-game series

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles planned home-and-home football series may be shifting to a neutral-site matchup instead.

According to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald, the two schools are exploring the possibility of playing in Tampa, Fla., during the 2028 season. Georgia was the school that initiated the discussions, which remain ongoing.

As it stands, the Bulldogs are set to visit Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla, on Sept. 4, 2027, with the Seminoles scheduled to return the trip to Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Sept. 16, 2028. Those games were originally announced in 2019 and carry a $2 million cancellation fee for each game.

“We’re going to take it one year at a time right now,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in September when asked about future nonconference games against Power Four opponents. “The first focus is going to be on ’26 and then ’27 and moving on.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Georgia approached Louisville about modifying their home-and-home series that was scheduled for 2026 and 2027. The two schools will not play in 2026 or 2027, but will “…look to play each other in a neutral site game on a later date.”

Following the SEC and ACC both announcing moves to nine-game conference schedules plus continuing to require one power non-conference opponent, expect to see more scheduling changes in the near future. One reason for that is the home/away imbalance, which combined with previously scheduled non-conference games, could have some teams on the road for 50% of their regular-season games.

That’s not ideal for most power teams, who wish to have seven or even eight home games each season for financial reasons.

