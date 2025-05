2025 NFL schedule release: All 32 team schedules

The 2025 NFL schedule is set for release Wednesday, and it kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL preseason football will begin with the 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31.

Below are the 2025 schedules for all 32 NFL teams. Click the links to view the full schedules, which include kickoff times, television and/or streaming, stadium info, and links to buy tickets.

2025 NFL team-by-team schedules

AFC EAST

2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule

09/07 – Baltimore Ravens, 8:20pm, NBC

09/14 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

09/18 – Miami Dolphins (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

09/28 – New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – New England Patriots, 8:20pm, NBC

10/13 – at Atlanta Falcons (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

10/19 – BYE

10/26 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25pm, CBS

11/09 – at Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, CBS

11/16 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/20 – at Houston Texans (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/30 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25pm, CBS

12/07 – Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25pm, FOX

12/14 – at New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – at Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, CBS

12/28 – Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25pm, FOX

01/04 – New York Jets (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule

09/07 – at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, CBS

09/14 – New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

09/18 – at Buffalo Bills (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

09/29 – New York Jets (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

10/05 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

10/12 – Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00pm, CBS

10/19 – at Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, CBS

10/26 – at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, CBS

10/30 – Baltimore Ravens (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/09 – Buffalo Bills, 1:00pm, CBS

11/16 – Washington Commanders (Madrid), 9:30am, NFLN

11/23 – BYE

11/30 – New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

12/15 – at Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

12/21 – Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20pm, NBC

12/28 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, FOX

01/04 – at New England Patriots (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 New England Patriots Schedule

09/07 – Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00pm, CBS

09/14 – at Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, CBS

09/21 – Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

09/28 – Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

10/05 – at Buffalo Bills, 8:20pm, NBC

10/12 – at New Orleans Saints, 4:25pm, CBS

10/19 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

10/26 – Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/13 – New York Jets (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/23 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, CBS

12/01 – New York Giants (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

12/07 – BYE

12/14 – Buffalo Bills, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, CBS

12/28 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

01/04 – Miami Dolphins (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 New York Jets Schedule

09/07 – Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

09/14 – Buffalo Bills, 1:00pm, CBS

09/21 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, FOX

09/29 – at Miami Dolphins (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

10/05 – Dallas Cowboys, 1:00pm, FOX

10/12 – Denver Broncos (Tottenham), 9:30am, NFLN

10/19 – Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

10/26 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, CBS

11/02 – BYE

11/09 – Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, CBS

11/13 – at New England Patriots (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/23 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, CBS

11/30 – Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, CBS

12/14 – at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – at New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, CBS

12/28 – New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

01/04 – at Buffalo Bills (or Sat Jan 3)

AFC NORTH

2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule

09/07 – at Buffalo Bills, 8:20pm, NBC

09/14 – Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, CBS

09/22 – Detroit Lions (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

09/28 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25pm, CBS

10/05 – Houston Texans, 1:00pm, CBS

10/12 – Los Angeles Rams, 1:00pm, FOX

10/19 – BYE

10/26 – Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, CBS

10/30 – at Miami Dolphins (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/09 – at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, FOX

11/16 – at Cleveland Browns, 4:25pm, CBS

11/23 – New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

11/27 – Cincinnati Bengals (Thanksgiving), 8:20pm, NBC

12/07 – Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

12/14 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

12/28 – at Green Bay Packers (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – at Pittsburgh Steelers (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

09/07 – at Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, FOX

09/14 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, CBS

09/21 – at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, CBS

09/29 – at Denver Broncos (Mon), 8:15pm, ABC

10/05 – Detroit Lions, 4:25pm, FOX

10/12 – at Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm, CBS

10/16 – Pittsburgh Steelers (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/26 – New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

11/02 – Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – BYE

11/16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/23 – New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

11/27 – at Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving), 8:20pm, NBC

12/07 – at Buffalo Bills, 4:25pm, FOX

12/14 – Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – at Miami Dolphins, 8:20pm, NBC

12/28 – Arizona Cardinals (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – Cleveland Browns (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule

09/07 – Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, FOX

09/14 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, CBS

09/21 – Green Bay Packers, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – at Detroit Lions, 1:00pm, FOX

10/05 – Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham), 9:30am, NFLN

10/12 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

10/19 – Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, CBS

10/26 – at New England Patriots, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – BYE

11/09 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

11/16 – Baltimore Ravens, 4:25pm, CBS

11/23 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05pm, CBS

11/30 – San Francisco 49ers, 1:00pm, CBS

12/07 – Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, FOX

12/14 – at Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, FOX

12/21 – Buffalo Bills, 1:00pm, CBS

12/28 – Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

01/04 – at Cincinnati Bengals (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule

09/07 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

09/14 – Seattle Seahawks, 1:00pm, FOX

09/21 – at New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

09/28 – Minnesota Vikings (Dublin), 9:30am, NFLN

10/05 – BYE

10/12 – Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, CBS

10/16 – at Cincinnati Bengals (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/26 – Green Bay Packers, 8:20pm, NBC

11/02 – Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20pm, NBC

11/16 – Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, CBS

11/23 – at Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, CBS

11/30 – Buffalo Bills, 4:25pm, CBS

12/07 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, CBS

12/15 – Miami Dolphins (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

12/21 – at Detroit Lions, 4:25pm, CBS

12/28 – at Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, CBS

01/04 – Baltimore Ravens (or Sat Jan 3)

AFC SOUTH

2025 Houston Texans Schedule

09/07 – at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25pm, CBS

09/15 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon), 7:00pm, ABC

09/21 – at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, CBS

09/28 – Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, CBS

10/12 – BYE

10/20 – at Seattle Seahawks (Mon), 10:00pm, ESPN+

10/26 – San Francisco 49ers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – Denver Broncos, 1:00pm, FOX

11/09 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, CBS

11/16 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, FOX

11/20 – Buffalo Bills (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/30 – at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, CBS

12/07 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20pm, NBC

12/14 – Arizona Cardinals, 1:00pm, FOX

12/21 – Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm, CBS

12/28 – at Los Angeles Chargers (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – Indianapolis Colts (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule

09/07 – Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, CBS

09/14 – Denver Broncos, 4:05pm, CBS

09/21 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

09/28 – at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05pm, FOX

10/05 – Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00pm, FOX

10/12 – Arizona Cardinals, 1:00pm, FOX

10/19 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05pm, CBS

10/26 – Tennessee Titans, 4:25pm, CBS

11/02 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – Atlanta Falcons (Berlin), 9:30am, NFLN

11/16 – BYE

11/23 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00pm, CBS

11/30 – Houston Texans, 1:00pm, CBS

12/07 – at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, CBS

12/14 – at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25pm, CBS

12/22 – San Francisco 49ers (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

12/28 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, FOX

01/04 – at Houston Texans (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule

09/07 – Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

09/14 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, CBS

09/21 – Houston Texans, 1:00pm, CBS

09/28 – at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05pm, FOX

10/06 – Kansas City Chiefs (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

10/12 – Seattle Seahawks, 1:00pm, FOX

10/19 – Los Angeles Rams (Wembley), 9:30am, NFLN

10/26 – BYE

11/02 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05pm, FOX

11/09 – at Houston Texans, 1:00pm, CBS

11/16 – Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/23 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05pm, CBS

11/30 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

12/07 – Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, CBS

12/14 – New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – at Denver Broncos, 4:05pm, FOX

12/28 – at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, FOX

01/04 – Tennessee Titans (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule

09/07 – at Denver Broncos, 4:05pm, FOX

09/14 – Los Angeles Rams, 1:00pm, CBS

09/21 – Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, CBS

09/28 – at Houston Texans, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05pm, CBS

10/12 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05pm, FOX

10/19 – New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

10/26 – at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25pm, CBS

11/02 – Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – BYE

11/16 – Houston Texans, 1:00pm, FOX

11/23 – Seattle Seahawks, 1:00pm, FOX

11/30 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, CBS

12/07 – at Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, FOX

12/14 – at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25pm, FOX

12/21 – Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00pm, CBS

12/28 – New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, CBS

01/04 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (or Sat Jan 3)

AFC WEST

2025 Denver Broncos Schedule

09/07 – Tennessee Titans, 4:05pm, FOX

09/14 – at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05pm, CBS

09/21 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05pm, CBS

09/29 – Cincinnati Bengals (Mon), 8:15pm, ABC

10/05 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00pm, CBS

10/12 – vs New York Jets (Tottenham) 7:30 AM NFLN

10/19 – New York Giants, 4:05pm, CBS

10/26 – Dallas Cowboys, 4:25pm, CBS

11/02 – at Houston Texans, 1:00pm, FOX

11/06 – Las Vegas Raiders (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/16 – Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25pm, CBS

11/23 – BYE

11/30 – at Washington Commanders, 8:20pm, NBC

12/07 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05pm, CBS

12/14 – Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm, CBS

12/21 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05pm, FOX

12/25 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

01/04 – Los Angeles Chargers (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

09/05 – Los Angeles Chargers (Fri, Sao Paulo), 10:00pm, YouTube

09/14 – Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25pm, FOX

09/21 – at New York Giants, 8:20pm, NBC

09/28 – Baltimore Ravens, 4:25pm, CBS

10/06 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

10/12 – Detroit Lions, 8:20pm, NBC

10/19 – Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00pm, CBS

10/27 – Washington Commanders (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/02 – at Buffalo Bills, 4:25pm, CBS

11/09 – BYE

11/16 – at Denver Broncos, 4:25pm, CBS

11/23 – Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, CBS

11/27 – at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30pm, CBS

12/07 – Houston Texans, 8:20pm, NBC

12/14 – Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

12/25 – Denver Broncos (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

01/04 – at Las Vegas Raiders (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule

09/07 – at New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

09/15 – Los Angeles Chargers (Mon), 10:00pm, ESPN

09/21 – at Washington Commanders, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – Chicago Bears, 4:25pm, CBS

10/05 – at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, FOX

10/12 – Tennessee Titans, 4:05pm, FOX

10/19 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00pm, CBS

10/26 – BYE

11/02 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05pm, FOX

11/06 – at Denver Broncos (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/17 – Dallas Cowboys (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/23 – Cleveland Browns, 4:05pm, CBS

11/30 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25pm, CBS

12/07 – Denver Broncos, 4:05pm, CBS

12/14 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00pm, FOX

12/21 – at Houston Texans, 4:25pm, CBS

12/28 – New York Giants (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – Kansas City Chiefs (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule

09/05 – Kansas City Chiefs (Fri, Sao Paulo), 8:00pm, YouTube

09/15 – at Las Vegas Raiders (Mon), 10:00pm, ESPN

09/21 – Denver Broncos, 4:05pm, CBS

09/28 – at New York Giants, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – Washington Commanders, 4:25pm, FOX

10/12 – at Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, CBS

10/19 – Indianapolis Colts, 4:05pm, CBS

10/23 – Minnesota Vikings (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/02 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20pm, NBC

11/16 – at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, CBS

11/23 – BYE

11/30 – Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm, CBS

12/08 – Philadelphia Eagles (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

12/14 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00pm, CBS

12/21 – at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00pm, FOX

12/28 – Houston Texans (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – at Denver Broncos (or Sat Jan 3)

NFC EAST

2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule

09/04 – at Philadelphia Eagles (Thu), 8:20pm, NBC

09/14 – New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

09/21 – at Chicago Bears, 4:25pm, FOX

09/28 – Green Bay Packers, 8:20pm, NBC

10/05 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, FOX

10/12 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

10/19 – Washington Commanders, 4:25pm, FOX

10/26 – at Denver Broncos, 4:25pm, CBS

11/03 – Arizona Cardinals (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/09 – BYE

11/17 – at Las Vegas Raiders (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/23 – Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25pm, FOX

11/27 – Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving), 4:30pm, CBS

12/04 – at Detroit Lions (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

12/14 – Minnesota Vikings, 8:20pm, NBC

12/21 – Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00pm, FOX

12/25 – at Washington Commanders (Thu), 1:00pm, NETFLIX

01/04 – at New York Giants (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 New York Giants Schedule

09/07 – at Washington Commanders, 1:00pm, FOX

09/14 – at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00pm, FOX

09/21 – Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20pm, NBC

09/28 – Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – at New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, CBS

10/09 – Philadelphia Eagles (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/19 – at Denver Broncos, 4:05pm, CBS

10/26 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – San Francisco 49ers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – at Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, FOX

11/16 – Green Bay Packers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/23 – at Detroit Lions, 1:00pm, FOX

12/01 – at New England Patriots (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

12/07 – BYE

12/14 – Washington Commanders, 1:00pm, FOX

12/21 – Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, FOX

12/28 – at Las Vegas Raiders (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – Dallas Cowboys (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule

09/4 Dallas Cowboys (Thu), 8:20pm, NBC

09/14 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25pm, FOX

09/21 – Los Angeles Rams, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, FOX

10/05 – Denver Broncos, 1:00pm, CBS

10/09 – at New York Giants (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/19 – at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, FOX

10/26 – New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – BYE

11/10 – at Green Bay Packers (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/16 – Detroit Lions, 8:20pm, NBC

11/23 – at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25pm, FOX

11/28 – Chicago Bears (Fri), 4:00pm, Prime

12/08 – at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

12/14 – Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00pm, FOX

12/20 – at Washington Commanders (Sat) 4:30 or 8pm, FOX

12/28 – at Buffalo Bills, 4:25pm, FOX

01/04 – Washington Commanders (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Washington Commanders Schedule

09/07 – New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

09/11 – at Green Bay Packers (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

09/21 – Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25pm, FOX

10/13 – Chicago Bears (Mon), 8:15pm, ABC

10/19 – at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25pm, FOX

10/27 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/02 – Seattle Seahawks, 8:20pm, NBC

11/09 – Detroit Lions, 4:25pm, FOX

11/16 – vs Miami Dolphins (Madrid), 9:30am, NFLN

11/23 – BYE

11/30 – Denver Broncos, 8:20pm, NBC

12/07 – at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, FOX

12/14 – at New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

12/20 – Philadelphia Eagles (Sat) 4:30 or 8pm, FOX

12/25 – Dallas Cowboys (Thu), 1:00pm, NETFLIX

01/04 – at Philadelphia Eagles (or Sat Jan 3)

NFC NORTH

2025 Chicago Bears Schedule

09/08 – Minnesota Vikings (Mon), 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

09/14 – at Detroit Lions, 1:00pm, FOX

09/21 – Dallas Cowboys, 4:25pm, FOX

09/28 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm, CBS

10/05 – BYE

10/13 – at Washington Commanders (Mon), 8:15pm, ABC

10/19 – New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, FOX

10/26 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, CBS

11/02 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

11/16 – at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, FOX

11/23 – Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, CBS

11/28 – at Philadelphia Eagles (Fri), 3:00pm, Prime

12/07 – at Green Bay Packers, 1:00pm, FOX

12/14 – Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, FOX

12/20 – Green Bay Packers (Sat) TBD FOX

12/28 – at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20pm, NBC

01/04 – Detroit Lions (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Detroit Lions Schedule

09/07 – at Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm, CBS

09/14 – Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, FOX

09/22 – at Baltimore Ravens (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

09/28 – Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, FOX

10/05 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25pm, FOX

10/12 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20pm, NBC

10/20 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon), 10:00pm, ESPN/ABC

10/26 – BYE

11/02 – Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, FOX

11/09 – at Washington Commanders, 4:25pm, FOX

11/16 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20pm, NBC

11/23 – New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

11/27 – Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving), 1:00pm, FOX

12/04 – Dallas Cowboys (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

12/14 – at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25pm, FOX

12/21 – Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25pm, CBS

12/25 – at Minnesota Vikings (Thu), 4:30pm, NETFLIX

01/04 – at Chicago Bears (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule

09/07 – Detroit Lions, 4:25pm, CBS

09/11 – Washington Commanders (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

09/21 – at Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20pm, NBC

10/05 – BYE

10/12 – Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25pm, CBS

10/19 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25pm, FOX

10/26 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20pm, NBC

11/02 – Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/10 – Philadelphia Eagles (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/16 – at New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

11/23 – Minnesota Vikings, 1:00pm, FOX

11/27 – at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, FOX

12/14 – at Denver Broncos, 4:25pm, CBS

12/20 – at Chicago Bears (Sat) 3:30p or 7:00p FOX

12/28 – Baltimore Ravens (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – at Minnesota Vikings (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule

09/08 – at Chicago Bears (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

09/14 – Atlanta Falcons, 8:20pm, NBC

09/21 – Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00pm, CBS

09/28 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin) 8:30 AM NFLN

10/05 – vs Cleveland Browns (Tottenham) 8:30 AM NFLN

10/12 – BYE

10/19 – Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00pm, FOX

10/23 – at Los Angeles Chargers (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

11/02 – at Detroit Lions, 1:00pm, FOX

11/09 – Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, FOX

11/16 – Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, FOX

11/23 – at Green Bay Packers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/30 – at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05pm, FOX

12/07 – Washington Commanders, 1:00pm, FOX

12/14 – at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20pm, NBC

12/21 – at New York Giants, 1:00pm, FOX

12/25 – Detroit Lions (Thu), 4:30pm, NETFLIX

01/04 – Green Bay Packers (or Sat Jan 3)

NFC SOUTH

2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule

09/07 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, FOX

09/14 – at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20pm, NBC

09/21 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – Washington Commanders, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – BYE

10/13 – Buffalo Bills (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

10/19 – at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20pm, NBC

10/26 – Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, CBS

11/02 – at New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – vs Indianapolis Colts (Berlin), 9:30am, NFLN

11/16 – Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/23 – at New Orleans Saints, 4:25pm, FOX

11/30 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – Seattle Seahawks, 1:00pm, FOX

12/11 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

12/21 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05pm, FOX

12/29 – Los Angeles Rams (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

01/04 – New Orleans Saints (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule

09/07 – at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, FOX

09/14 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05pm, CBS

09/21 – Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – at New England Patriots, 1:00pm, FOX

10/05 – Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, FOX

10/12 – Dallas Cowboys, 1:00pm, FOX

10/19 – at New York Jets, 1:00pm, FOX

10/26 – Buffalo Bills, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – at Green Bay Packers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/09 – New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, FOX

11/16 – at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, FOX

11/24 – at San Francisco 49ers (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

11/30 – Los Angeles Rams, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – BYE

12/14 – at New Orleans Saints, 4:25pm, FOX

12/21 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, FOX

12/28 – Seattle Seahawks (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule

09/07 – Arizona Cardinals, 1:00pm, CBS

09/14 – San Francisco 49ers, 1:00pm, FOX

09/21 – at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05pm, CBS

09/28 – at Buffalo Bills, 1:00pm, CBS

10/05 – New York Giants, 1:00pm, CBS

10/12 – New England Patriots, 4:25pm, CBS

10/19 – at Chicago Bears, 1:00pm, FOX

10/26 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05pm, FOX

11/02 – at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05pm, FOX

11/09 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

11/16 – BYE

11/23 – Atlanta Falcons, 4:25pm, FOX

11/30 – at Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, CBS

12/14 – Carolina Panthers, 4:25pm, FOX

12/21 – New York Jets, 1:00pm, CBS

12/28 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

01/04 – at Atlanta Falcons (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule

09/07 – at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, FOX

09/15 – at Houston Texans (Mon), 10:00pm, ABC

09/21 – New York Jets, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00pm, FOX

10/05 – at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05pm, CBS

10/12 – San Francisco 49ers, 1:00pm, CBS

10/20 – at Detroit Lions (Mon), 10:00pm, ESPN/ABC

10/26 – at New Orleans Saints, 4:05pm, FOX

11/02 – BYE

11/09 – New England Patriots, 1:00pm, CBS

11/16 – at Buffalo Bills, 1:00pm, CBS

11/23 – at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20pm, NBC

11/30 – Arizona Cardinals, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, CBS

12/11 – Atlanta Falcons (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

12/21 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

12/28 – at Miami Dolphins, 1:00pm, FOX

01/04 – Carolina Panthers (or Sat Jan 3)

NFC WEST

2025 Arizona Cardinals Schedule

09/07 – at New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, CBS

09/14 – Carolina Panthers, 4:05pm, CBS

09/21 – at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25pm, FOX

09/25 – Seattle Seahawks (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/05 – Tennessee Titans, 4:05pm, CBS

10/12 – at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00pm, FOX

10/19 – Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm, FOX

10/26 – BYE

11/03 – at Dallas Cowboys (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

11/09 – at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05pm, CBS

11/16 – San Francisco 49ers, 4:05pm, FOX

11/23 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05pm, CBS

11/30 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – Los Angeles Rams, 4:25pm, FOX

12/14 – at Houston Texans, 1:00pm, FOX

12/21 – Atlanta Falcons, 4:05pm, FOX

12/28 – at Cincinnati Bengals (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – at Los Angeles Rams (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Los Angeles Rams Schedule

09/07 – Houston Texans, 4:25pm, CBS

09/14 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, CBS

09/21 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00pm, FOX

09/28 – Indianapolis Colts, 4:05pm, FOX

10/02 – San Francisco 49ers (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/12 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00pm, FOX

10/19 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) 6:30 AM NFLN

10/26 – BYE

11/02 – New Orleans Saints, 4:05pm, FOX

11/09 – at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25pm, FOX

11/16 – Seattle Seahawks, 4:05pm, FOX

11/23 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20pm, NBC

11/30 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00pm, FOX

12/07 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25pm, FOX

12/14 – Detroit Lions, 4:25pm, FOX

12/18 – at Seattle Seahawks (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

12/29 – at Atlanta Falcons (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

01/04 – Arizona Cardinals (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 San Francisco 49ers Schedule

09/07 – at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05pm, FOX

09/14 – at New Orleans Saints, 1:00pm, FOX

09/21 – Arizona Cardinals, 4:25pm, FOX

09/28 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05pm, FOX

10/02 – at Los Angeles Rams (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/12 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00pm, CBS

10/19 – Atlanta Falcons, 8:20pm, NBC

10/26 – at Houston Texans, 1:00pm, FOX

11/02 – at New York Giants, 1:00pm, CBS

11/09 – Los Angeles Rams, 4:25pm, FOX

11/16 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05pm, FOX

11/24 – Carolina Panthers (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

11/30 – at Cleveland Browns, 1:00pm, CBS

12/07 – BYE

12/14 – Tennessee Titans, 4:25pm, FOX

12/22 – at Indianapolis Colts (Mon), 8:15pm, ESPN

12/28 – Chicago Bears, 8:20pm, NBC

01/04 – Seattle Seahawks (or Sat Jan 3)

2025 Seattle Seahawks Schedule

09/07 – San Francisco 49ers, 4:05pm, FOX

09/14 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00pm, FOX

09/21 – New Orleans Saints, 4:05pm, CBS

09/25 – at Arizona Cardinals (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

10/05 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05pm, CBS

10/12 – at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00pm, FOX

10/20 – Houston Texans (Mon), 10:00pm, ESPN+

10/26 – BYE

11/02 – at Washington Commanders, 8:20pm, NBC

11/09 – Arizona Cardinals, 4:05pm, CBS

11/16 – at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05pm, FOX

11/23 – at Tennessee Titans, 1:00pm, FOX

11/30 – Minnesota Vikings, 4:05pm, FOX

12/07 – at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00pm, FOX

12/14 – Indianapolis Colts, 4:25pm, CBS

12/18 – Los Angeles Rams (Thu), 8:15pm, Prime

12/28 – at Carolina Panthers (or Sat Dec 27)

01/04 – at San Francisco 49ers (or Sat Jan 3)