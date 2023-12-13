2024 SEC football schedule: Georgia-Alabama set for primetime on ABC

The Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide football game in 2024 has been set for primetime on ABC, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Alabama will host Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 (Week 5). The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

The kickoff time announcement of the Georgia-Alabama game comes about 10 hours prior to the release of the 2024 SEC football schedule. The schedule will be announced beginning at 7:00pm ET on ESPN and the SEC Network.

Late last month, ESPN leaked the dates for 13 SEC football matchups in 2024, including the Georgia at Alabama contest. That leak was followed by the leak of Georgia’s complete schedule and then Ole Miss’ complete schedule.

Alabama was selected as the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff this season and will take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Georgia, which lost to Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship Game, was not selected to the playoff and finished No. 6 in the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs will take on the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2024.