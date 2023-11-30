SEC football schedule 2024: Release set for Wednesday, December 13

The 2024 SEC football schedule will be released on Wednesday, December 13, according to an announcement from ESPN and the SEC.

The complete 2024 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on a special two-hour schedule release show on ESPN and the SEC Network.

Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will expand to 16 teams with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. SEC teams will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 or be a major independent (i.e. Notre Dame).

The SEC will also eliminate the divisional standings beginning in 2024 and place the top two teams in the overall standings into the SEC Championship Game, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2024 and will be televised by ABC.

Back in June, the SEC revealed the opponents and locations for all 16 teams in 2024, plus additional scheduling details.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated that the 2024 slate will be a “…one-year schedule.” That means the opponents and rotations will likely change for 2025 and beyond.

Earlier this week, ESPN leaked details of the 2024 SEC football schedule that included dates for 13 matchups. Below are those matchup and dates:

Texas A&M at Florida – Sept. 14

Tennessee at Oklahoma – Sept. 21

Georgia at Alabama – Sept. 28

Florida at Tennessee – Oct. 12

Alabama at Tennessee – Oct. 19

Georgia at Texas – Oct. 19

LSU at Texas A&M – Oct. 26

Alabama at LSU – Nov. 9

Texas at Arkansas – Nov. 16

Alabama at Oklahoma – Nov. 23

Auburn at Alabama, Mississippi State at Ole Miss, and Texas at Texas A&M (Thanksgiving weekend; Nov. 28-30)

Below are the opponents for each SEC team in 2024 and links to their schedules:

2024 SEC Football Opponents

Alabama Crimson Tide

Home: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Away: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Arkansas Razorbacks

Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Auburn Tigers

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Florida Gators

Home: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Away: Georgia (in Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Georgia Bulldogs

Home: Auburn, Florida (in Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Kentucky Wildcats

Home: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

LSU Tigers

Home: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

Away: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Home: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Missouri Tigers

Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Oklahoma Sooners

Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas)

Away: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels

Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Away: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks

Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Tennessee Volunteers

Home: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns

Home: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Texas A&M Aggies

Home: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Vanderbilt Commodores

Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri