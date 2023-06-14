SEC football opponents announced for 2024, first season with Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC has announced the football opponents for the 2024 season, which will be the first for the league as a 16-team conference.
The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are set to join the SEC officially on July 1, 2024. Ahead of that move, the league announced the 2024 SEC football schedule format earlier this month.
For the 2024 season, SEC teams will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.
Additionally, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated that the 2024 slate will be a “…one-year schedule.” That means the opponents and rotations will likely change for 2025 and beyond.
The SEC will also eliminate the divisional standings beginning in 2024 and place the top two teams in the standings into the SEC Championship Game. Under the new division-less format, each school will play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period.
Featured matchups that will be played in 2024 include the Georgia Bulldogs visiting both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. Other matchups include Tennessee at Oklahoma, Texas at Texas A&M, Alabama at LSU, Oklahoma at Auburn, Florida at Tennessee, and Oklahoma at Auburn, among others.
Below is the complete list of SEC football opponents for the 2024 season:
2024 SEC Football Opponents
Home: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina
Away: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M
Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri
Home: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Away: Georgia (in JAX), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas
Home: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Away: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Home: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
Away: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Home: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas)
Away: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri
Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma
Away: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Home: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Away: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Home: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Home: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas
Away: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
—
Below is more info on the 2024 SEC format from the conference office:
- The slate of conference home and away designations in 2024 was built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023.
- The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.
- Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.
- Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.
- While no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023, it should be noted that when a long-term schedule format is determined, it may not be possible to structure a schedule that does not include some schools playing at the same location in back-to-back years in the first year of a new format.
—
Moving forward, it’s still possible that the SEC will move to a nine-game conference football schedule. But that will depend on the SEC’s discussions with their television partner, ESPN, which will revolve around extra compensation for adding conference matchups to the schedule.
Football Schedules
I think reducing to 7 conference games (3 protected, 4 rotating on a 6-year schedule) is the better option, which should be universal across the P5, as it would allow for more juicy OOC matchups and the protection of certain rivalries that would otherwise be lost to realignment like Bedlam.
Face it, most conference games in any conference are not attractive ratings-wise. It’s the matchups between juggernauts from different conferences that pay the bills.
Not to mention the increased amount of top-flight OOC games would look good in the eyes of the CFP committee
[email protected] More great OOC games for the SEC? Yeah right, scooter. You mean an extra game against Tennessee Southern Cupcake Tech. SEC teams, as a whole, play the least amount of OOC games against P5 teams. Especially those only looking for bowl eligiblity. 7 games would only give Kentucky 4 free wins every year. That would be the case for most teams too.
9 conference games is the best way to go to keep the rivalries intact and rotate through all conference opponents at a quicker rate.
I can see why some schools would vote against it, but a fan against it? Are you even a real fan of CFB? How could you possibly want one extra cupcake game instead of a competitive conference game. I want to see more of Bama, Texas, LSU and less of Mercer, Wofford, and Creampuff A&M.