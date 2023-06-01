SEC to play eight-game conference football schedule in 2024

The SEC will play an eight-game conference football schedule in 2024, the league announced on Thursday.
The 2024 season will mark the first for the SEC as a 16-team conference when the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns join. The league opted to keep the existing eight-game format for now as it “…continues to finalize a long-term strategy as a 16-team conference,”
For the 2024 season, SEC teams will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.
The SEC will also eliminate the divisional standings beginning in 2024 and place the top two teams in the standings into the SEC Championship Game. Under the new division-less format, each school will play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period.
“We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
“Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members,” Sankey said. “It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.
“During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC,” Sankey said.
Each schools opponents for the 2024 season will be announced on Wednesday, June 14 on a special primetime show on the SEC Network. Dates for those games will be announced at a later date.
The SEC will consider FCS schools “major independent” because they are majorly independent from the FBS.
I suspect they are waiting for the fallout of the Pac deal. If Oregon & Washington leave for the Big 10 and Colorado plus whoever leave for the Big 12 the SEC wants to be in the driver’s seat which means the potential of adding more teams from the ACC.
The P5 as a whole should drop to 7 conference games, to make room for more juicy OOC games as well as preserve certain rivalries that would otherwise be lost to realignment like Bedlam. Face it most conference games aren’t very attractive ratings-wise. For the SEC, it would be three protected and four rotating on a six-year schedule.
Arkansas being in the same league with Texas and Texas A&M, yet not playing both of them each year, is silly.
What a joke. Here’s to more cupcakes. I hope all other P5 teams cancel and refuse to play SEC teams forever until they agree to play 9 conference games. Cheaters who need easy cupcake wins against Chattanooga to “go to a bowl game.” Loser.
Booooo! As one of the new members, this is lame AF. I fully understand it may (or may not… I recall both A&M and Mizzou did pretty well in their first 3 seasons after not being great on the Big 12) be quite a learning curve playing SEC teams 8 or 9 times a season… but that was kind of the point of joining! Sure, there will have to be improvement. But I’d rather be improving playing 9 games, including some hype-able annual rivalries in the conference.
I get it. They’re saying “for 2024” and then we get to watch them argue this all again in a year, trying to convince the lower-half members (minus Mizzou, plus Nick Saban) to change their minds. Of course, by that point Texas and OU might be voting members, so that should help…? But the right answer is 9-games. It is now. It will be in 2024. It will be in 2025. And the fact that they wiffed on it this year, and that they could still wimp out about it in 2025… is lame. Boooooo!