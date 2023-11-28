ESPN reveals dates for 13 SEC football games in 2024

SEC football fans are used to seeing the football schedule released for the next season around September, but this year has been different due to conference realignment.

The SEC football schedule for the 2024 season still hasn’t been officially released, but ESPN has gifted fans with the dates for 13 conference matchups next season, per their report on Monday evening. One of those matchups, the Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 28, 2024, will be a rematch of the 2023 SEC Championship Game this weekend.

Georgia will also travel to visit the Texas Longhorns, new to the SEC in 2024, three weeks later on Saturday, Oct. 19.

As a new member of the SEC in 2024, Texas will also rekindle its heated rivalry with the Texas A&M Aggies, who will be led by new head coach Mike Elko next season. The two schools will meet at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, to close out the regular-season on Nov. 30, which is Thanksgiving weekend in 2024.

The Oklahoma Sooners also join the SEC in 2024 and will play their first conference matchup at home in Norman, Okla., against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 21. The Alabama Crimson Tide will also visit Norman in 2024, with the contest scheduled for the second-to-last week of the regular-season (Nov. 23).

ESPN also confirmed that several annual rivalry games will remain on the last week of the season (Nov. 30 in 2024), including the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss and the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama.

Below are the dates for the 13 SEC matchups in 2024 that ESPN revealed on Monday:

Texas A&M at Florida – Sept. 14

Tennessee at Oklahoma – Sept. 21

Georgia at Alabama – Sept. 28

Florida at Tennessee – Oct. 12

Alabama at Tennessee – Oct. 19

Georgia at Texas – Oct. 19

LSU at Texas A&M – Oct. 26

Alabama at LSU – Nov. 9

Texas at Arkansas – Nov. 16

Alabama at Oklahoma – Nov. 23

Auburn at Alabama – Nov. 30

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – Nov. 30

Texas at Texas A&M – Nov. 30

Back in June, the SEC revealed the opponents for every conference member for the 2024 season. Each team will play eight SEC opponents in what is being termed as a “one year schedule” as the league continues to discuss a long-term scheduling format.

The 2024 SEC football schedule is expected to be released in mid-December sometime after the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 but before bowl season kicks off on Dec. 16, a source with knowledge of the plan told FBSchedules.com in October.