2024 Ole Miss football schedule leaked early, per report

The 2024 SEC football schedule is officially set to be announced next Wednesday. Ahead of that release, details of the schedule have been revealed and even some full team schedules have leaked.

Last week, a report from ESPN revealed the dates of 13 SEC football games in 2024, including games such as Georgia at Alabama (Sept. 28), Alabama at Tennessee (Oct. 19), Georgia at Texas (Oct. 19), LSU at Texas A&M (Oct. 26), Alabama at LSU (Nov. 9), and Alabama at Oklahoma (Nov. 23).

On Wednesday, a complete 2024 schedule for the Georgia Bulldogs was revealed by UGASports.com. Just a few hours later on Wednesday evening, next season’s schedule for the Ole Miss Rebels was reported by Inside the Rebels, a 247Sports site.

Per the Ole Miss schedule leak, the non-conference schedule for the Rebels in 2024 remains the same. The Rebels will host Furman on Aug. 31 and Middle Tennessee on Sept. 7, travel to face Wake Forest on Sept. 14, and host Georgia Southern on Sept. 21.

Ole Miss’ SEC slate in 2024, per Inside the Rebels, begins on Sept. 28 at home against the Kentucky Wildcats. Other home SEC dates include Oklahoma on Oct. 26, Georgia on Nov. 9, and Mississippi State to close out the regular-season (Nov. 28-30), which is Thanksgiving weekend next year. An exact date for the Egg Bowl is unclear and may not be finalized when the complete schedule is announced.

Road SEC contests for the Rebels in 2024 include South Carolina on Oct. 5, LSU on Oct. 12, Arkansas on Nov. 2, and Florida on Nov. 23. Ole Miss will reportedly have open dates on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

Why are there two bye dates next season? That’s due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. In seasons that contain 14 Saturdays in the period beginning with Labor Day weekend and ending with the last Saturday in November, there are 14 weeks to play 12 games, leaving two bye dates. The last time this occurred naturally was in 2019, and it will happen again during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Below is Ole Miss’ complete schedule for the 2024 season, which should be considered tentative until it’s officially released by the school or conference.

2024 Ole Miss Football Schedule

08/31 – Furman

09/07 – Middle Tennessee

09/14 – at Wake Forest

09/21 – Georgia Southern

09/28 – Kentucky*

10/05 – at South Carolina*

10/12 – at LSU

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Oklahoma*

11/02 – at Arkansas*

11/09 – Georgia*

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – at Florida*

11/30 – Mississippi State* (or 11/28)

* SEC contest.