2024 Georgia football schedule revealed early, per report

The 2024 SEC football schedule is officially set to be announced next Wednesday, but Georgia’s schedule has leaked a full week early, according to a report by UGASports.com.

Last week, a report from ESPN revealed the dates of 13 SEC football games in 2024, and two of them involved the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is set to travel to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 28 and the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 19, per the report. Those two game dates are the same in the UGASports.com report today.

Georgia’s non-conference schedule in 2024 was previously known and has not changed, per the leak. The Bulldogs will open the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The following week on Sept. 7, Georgia will open its home slate at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Georgia’s final two non-conference games, both in Athens, are against the UMass Minutemen on Nov. 23 and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 30.

The remainder of Georgia’s schedule in 2024 has been revealed by UGASports.com. Per the report, the Bulldogs are scheduled to open SEC play in 2024 on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 14. Georgia will then have a bye on Sept. 21 before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face Alabama on Sept. 28.

Georgia then returns to Athens to host a pair of SEC opponents at Sanford Stadium — Auburn on Oct. 5 and Mississippi State on Oct. 12. Next is the previously mentioned matchup against Texas on Oct. 19 before Georgia’s second and final bye of the season on Oct. 26.

Why are there two bye dates next season? That’s due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. In seasons that contain 14 Saturdays in the period beginning with Labor Day weekend and ending with the last Saturday in November, there are 14 weeks to play 12 games, leaving two bye dates. The last time this occurred naturally was in 2019, and it will happen again during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Following the bye, the Bulldogs will travel for the annual Georgia-Florida game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2.

Following the trip to Jacksonville, Georgia will travel to Oxford, Miss., to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 9. The Bulldogs then close out SEC play one week later at home against the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 16.

Below is Georgia’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, which should be considered tentative until it’s officially released by the school or conference.

2024 Georgia Football Schedule

08/31 – Clemson (in Atlanta)

09/07 – Tennessee Tech

09/14 – at Kentucky*

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – at Alabama*

10/05 – Auburn*

10/12 – Mississippi State*

10/19 – at Texas*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Florida* (in Jacksonville)

11/09 – at Ole Miss*

11/16 – Tennessee*

11/23 – UMass

11/30 – Georgia Tech

* SEC contest.