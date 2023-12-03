College Football Playoff: 2023-24 semifinal pairings set

The College Football Playoff 2023 semifinal pairings have been announced. The Michigan Wolverines, the top-ranked team, will play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.
The Washington Huskies, the No. 2 team, will play the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both College Football Playoff semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024.
The Rose Bowl Game will begin first at 5:00pm ET, followed by the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET, both on ESPN.
The Florida State Seminoles (13-0) finished No. 5 in the final CFP Rankings, while the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are just behind at No. 6.
Later on Sunday afternoon, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will officially announce the four remaining bowls in the “New Year’s Six.” Those bowls are as follows: Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29), Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 30), Capital One Orange Bowl (Dec. 30), and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1).
The remaining college football bowl games will be announced throughout the day and finalized by Sunday evening. You can follow those announcements on our live blog.
Winners of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
College Football Playoff: 2023-24 semifinal pairings
Rose Bowl Game
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 5pm ET, ESPN
(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Buy Tickets
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN
(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
Buy Tickets
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
NRG Stadium – Houston, TX
Buy Tickets
Won’t watch, alabama should NOT be there!!!
I don’t have words to describe what decision the CFP just made… does the regular season matter? do games in September matter? does playing a tough schedule matter? does WINNING matter?
or is about predicting the future? subjectively deciding what would be the best games to watch?
glad the CFP invitational is over after this year. good riddance!