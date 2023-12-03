College Football Playoff: 2023-24 semifinal pairings set

The College Football Playoff 2023 semifinal pairings have been announced. The Michigan Wolverines, the top-ranked team, will play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

The Washington Huskies, the No. 2 team, will play the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both College Football Playoff semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024.

The Rose Bowl Game will begin first at 5:00pm ET, followed by the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET, both on ESPN.

The Florida State Seminoles (13-0) finished No. 5 in the final CFP Rankings, while the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are just behind at No. 6.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will officially announce the four remaining bowls in the “New Year’s Six.” Those bowls are as follows: Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29), Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 30), Capital One Orange Bowl (Dec. 30), and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1).

The remaining college football bowl games will be announced throughout the day and finalized by Sunday evening. You can follow those announcements on our live blog.

Winners of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

