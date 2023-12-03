College football bowl games: 2023-24 selections, schedule

The college football bowl games for 2023-24 will be announced on Sunday, including the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six selections and schedule.

Below we will live blog the bowl games and pairings as they are announced on Sunday. The College Football Playoff Semifinal pairings will be announced first at 12:15pm ET on ESPN.

Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., and the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

At 2:30pm ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the New Year’s Six bowl game pairings. Those four games this season include the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Friday, Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas), Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 30 in Atlanta, Ga.), Capital One Orange Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.), and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Monday, Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz.).

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

For the complete list of games with date, time, and TV, check out our College Football Bowl Schedule and our College Football Playoff Schedule.

Saturday, Dec. 2

– Coastal Carolina and San Jose State will play in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, which was initially reported by Brett McMurphy and later officially announced.

– Brett McMurphy reports that Jacksonville State and Louisiana will square off in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

– MEAC champion Howard and SWAC champion Florida A&M will meet in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Sunday, Dec. 3

– Updates coming soon.