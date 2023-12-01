Jax State, Louisiana to play in 2023 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, per report

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will play in the 2023 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network on Friday.

Jacksonville State and Louisiana will square off on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game, the 23rd edition of the bowl, will kickoff at 2:15pm ET / 1:15pm CT and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Jacksonville State defeated Louisiana 28-14 on Nov. 11, 2000 in Lafayette, La.

Jacksonville State, who just completed its first season at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level as a member of Conference USA, will be making its first-ever post-season bowl appearance. The Gamecocks finished the regular-season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in CUSA action.

Louisiana will be participating in a bowl game for the 11th time in its history and the contest will mark its seventh appearance in the New Orleans Bowl. The Ragin’ Cajuns fell to the Houston Cougars last season in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, 23-16.

Louisiana heads into the New Orleans Bowl with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-5 record in Sun Belt Conference play.

On Thursday, the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl officially announced its matchup for 2023. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face the San Jose State Spartans in that contest in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Dec. 23 (10:30pm ET, ESPN).

