Coastal Carolina, San Jose State to play in 2023 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the San Jose State Spartans will play in the 2023 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, the bowl has officially announced.

Coastal Carolina and San Jose State will square off on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The game, the 20th edition of the bowl, will kickoff at 10:30pm ET (5:30pm local time) and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.

The post-season bowl matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between Coastal Carolina and San Jose State on the gridiron.

“Congratulations to both San Jos. State University and Coastal Carolina University on successful seasons and welcome to the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl,” Executive Director Daryl Garvin said. “As first-time participants in the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl, we can’t wait to showcase our state and everything bowl week has to offer. We look forward to welcoming the players, coaches, and fans of both universities to experience the beauty of Hawai‘i.”

Coastal Carolina will be making their fourth consecutive bowl appearance, following the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in 2020, Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in 2021, and TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl in 2022.

Coastal Carolina heads into the Hawai’i Bowl on a two-game losing streak after falling at Army on Nov. 18 and vs. James Madison on Nov. 25. The Chanticleers finished the 2023 regular-season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in Sun Belt Conference play.

San Jose State will be making their 13th bowl game appearance and first in the Hawai’i Bowl. The Spartans fell to Eastern Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last season, 41-27.

San Jose State will also enter the Hawai’i Bowl with a 7-5 overall record (6-2 Mountain West) and a winner of its last six regular-season contests.

The EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl is the first confirmed bowl matchup this season. The Howard Bison, who won the MEAC championship this season, will appear in the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the SWAC champion.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are set for New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La., and the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif.

The College Football National Championship is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, and it will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

