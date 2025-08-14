The Wisconsin Badgers have added the Akron Zips to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Akron University was obtained from the University of Wisconsin-Madison via a state public records request.

Wisconsin will host Akron at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2029. The Badgers will pay the Zips a $1.5 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract that was executed in January.

The Wisconsin Badgers and Akron Zips football series is a brief but one-sided rivalry, with Wisconsin holding a perfect 3-0 record against Akron. The teams met in 2003, 2008, and 2016, with all games played in Madison. The Badgers dominated each encounter, with the most significant victory coming in 2016 by a score of 54-10, marking the largest margin of victory in the series.

In other non-conference action in 2029, the Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to travel to Berkeley, Calif., to face the California Golden Bears on Sept. 1. The following week on Sept. 8, Wisconsin will host the FCS Illinois State Redbirds in Madison.

Last week, we reported that Wisconsin will host the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 14, 2030. The Bears, who begin play in Conference USA this fall, will receive a $1.35 million guarantee for the contest.

Wisconsin is the third opponent for Akron’s non-conference schedule for the 2029 season. The Zips are scheduled to host the Mercyhurst Lakers on Sept. 8 that season, which we reported on Monday. Mercyhurst will receive a $375,000 guarantee for the game.

Between the Mercyhurst and Wisconsin contests, Akron is scheduled to host the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 15, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that will conclude the following season in Harrisonburg on a date to be determined.

Football Schedules

Wisconsin Football Schedule

Akron Football Schedule