The Akron Zips have added the Mercyhurst Lakers to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Mercyhurst University was obtained from the University of Akron via a state public records request.

Akron will host Mercyhurst at Infocision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The Zips will pay the Lakers a $375,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Akron, a member of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), has never squared off with Mercyhurst on the gridiron. The Lakers moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) last season and now compete in the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Mercyhurst is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Akron for the 2029 season. One week after hosting the Lakers, the Zips are scheduled to welcome the James Madison Dukes to Infocision Stadium-Summa Field (Sept. 15).

Akron now has an FCS opponent scheduled for each season from 2025 through 2029. The Zips will host Duquesne in 2025, Robert Morris in 2026, Maine in 2027, Lafayette in 2028, and Mercyhurst in 2029.

Akron is the first known non-conference opponent for Mercyhurst in 2029.

Other FBS opponents that Mercyhurst will visit in the future include the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 12, 2026 and the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 2, 2028.

