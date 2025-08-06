The Wisconsin Badgers have added the Missouri State Bears to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Missouri State University was obtained from the University of Wisconsin-Madison via a state public records request.

Wisconsin will host Missouri State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030. Per the copy of the contract, the Badgers will pay the Bears a $1.35 million guarantee for the game, which will also mark the first-ever contest between the two schools on the gridiron.

Missouri State officially became a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) on July 1, 2025, and will begin competing in Conference USA this season. The Bears previously played in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), formerly the Gateway Football Conference, since the 1985 season.

Missouri State was led by head coach Bobby Petrino from 2020 through 2022, and he coached the Bears to an 18-15 overall record, won a share of the MVFC Championship in 2020, and advanced to the FCS Playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan Beard took over the Bears in 2023 and is entering his third season at the helm. He guided the team to a 4-7 record in 2023 (3-5 MVFC), and then improved on that last season with an 8-4 overall record (6-2 MVFC).

In other non-conference action in 2030, the Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to host the California Golden Bears on Aug. 31. The Badgers can schedule one additional opponent to go along with its slate of nine Big Ten contests.

Wisconsin is the second opponent for Missouri State’s non-conference schedule for the 2030 season. One week prior to visiting Madison, Missouri State is slated to visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sept. 7.

