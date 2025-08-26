West Virginia adds CCU, Southern Miss to future football schedules

The West Virginia Mountaineers have added a pair of Sun Belt Conference opponents to their future non-conference football schedules, the school announced Tuesday.

West Virginia will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools.

In their first meeting in 2010, West Virginia defeated Coastal Carolina, 31-0, in Morgantown. At that time, Coastal Carolina was a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

West Virginia has also added a home game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two programs.

Both the Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss games are replacements for contests against the Alabama Crimson Tide. West Virginia and Alabama have canceled their home-and-home football series in 2026 and 2027 today following the SEC’s decision to move to a nine-game conference football schedule next season.

The Mountaineers now have one power opponent, one Group of Six opponent, and one FCS opponent on its schedule next season.

“This scheduling philosophy has proven to be successful across college football. It aligns our football program with its competition in terms of potential postseason opportunities and advancement,” WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I am also aware of the importance of a seventh home game in 2027 for our fans and the huge economic impact it brings to our state, city and tourism division,” Baker added. “Visitors coming to West Virginia are not only critical for state tourism, but also to our local economy.”

