Alabama, West Virginia cancel future home-and-home football series

The Alabama Crimson Tide and West Virginia Mountaineers have canceled their future home-and-home football series, both schools announced Tuesday.

Alabama and West Virginia were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, W.Va., on Sept. 5, 2026. The series was set to conclude at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 4, 2027.

The series was canceled following the SEC’s announcement last week that it will begin playing a nine-0game conference schedule in 2026.

“We are proud of the number of high-quality home-and-home non-conference games we have scheduled for the next 10 years,” said Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne. “That being said, we know that college athletics has been evolving and changing rapidly over the last few years, and it made sense for us to make these adjustments on our future schedules. We have a bit more flexibility as we transition to a nine-game format in the Southeastern Conference, and it gives us the opportunity to further evaluate how strength of schedule is evaluated for the College Football Playoff. Between other home-and-homes as well as conference games, we will continue to have a solid strength of schedule, which is good for our team, fans and college football.”

Alabama has future series scheduled against Arizona, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech.

The Crimson Tide have already moved to replace the canceled West Virginia game in 2026. Alabama will now host the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 5 that season.

“This scheduling philosophy has proven to be successful across college football. It aligns our football program with its competition in terms of potential postseason opportunities and advancement,” WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I am also aware of the importance of a seventh home game in 2027 for our fans and the huge economic impact it brings to our state, city and tourism division,” Baker added. “Visitors coming to West Virginia are not only critical for state tourism, but also to our local economy.”

West Virginia has replaced the Alabama series with a couple of home games. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will visit Morgantown on Sept. 5, 2026, and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will make the trek on Sept. 4, 2027.

