Wake Forest to buy out 2027 football game at East Carolina

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are buying out of their football game against the East Carolina Pirates in 2027, according to a report from HoistTheColours.

Wake Forest was scheduled to face East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., on September 11, 2027. Per the report, the Demon Deacons will pay the Pirates a $750,000 cancellation fee, which is the amount stated in the game contract.

“Wake Forest is going to drop us in ’27,” ECU AD Jon Gilbert said on 94.3 The Game’s Patrick Johnson Show. “The way the contract works is, they had to give notification on the 2027 game. We’re going to get a buyout, so it will be still financially attractive. The next year, we need an away game, so we’re still going to go to Wake Forest to keep the game on the road. It makes sense for us to keep the game. We get to play an ACC opponent. And we still exchange a little bit of money to cover our expenses (on the road). It will be a net positive gain for us.

“We’re going to be looking for a game in ’27. In the football scheduling world, that is tomorrow. I don’t know where we will end up with that game, but I have been working the phones since they notified us on that. We’re going to need an FBS-type game in that window.”

Wake Forest and East Carolina originally agreed to a home-and-home football series back in 2018. The Demon Deacons are scheduled to host the Pirates at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 23, 2028.

The Wake-ECU game was canceled due to the ACC moving to a nine-game conference football schedule beginning with the 2027 season. The Demon Deacons are now down to three games in 2027.

Wake Forest will also need to cancel one contest for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The Demon Deacons are scheduled to play Elon, Purdue, UConn, and East Carolina in 2028, while in 2029 they are slated to face Norfolk State, Georgia State, Oregon State, and Notre Dame.

East Carolina is slated to open the 2027 season at home against Western Carolina on Sept. 4. The Pirates will also visit Northwestern on Sept. 18 before returning home to host Georgia State eon Sept. 25.

