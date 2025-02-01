Virginia-Lynchburg to play four FCS opponents in 2025

The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons will play four Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents in 2025, the school announced Saturday.

Virginia University of Lynchburg (VUL) is a private Historically Black College and University (HBCU) that is located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

According to the schedule, Virginia-Lynchburg will open the 2025 season on the road against the Valparaiso Beacons of the Pioneer Football League on Saturday, Aug. 30. VUL previously announced this contest via its X (formerly Twitter) account last month.

On Oct. 18, the Dragons will travel to face the Morgan State Bears of the MEAC. We previously reported this matchup last fall via an open records request.

Virginia-Lynchburg’s final two contests against FCS teams next season were both previously unannounced. The Dragons will travel to face the Texas Southern Tigers of the SWAC on Saturday, Oct. 18 and the Sacred Heart Pioneers, an FCS Independent, on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The 2025 season will be the fourth for the Dragons under head coach Tim Newman. The Dragons went 0-10 in his first season at the helm, and improved their record to 2-9 in 2023 and 2-8 in 2024.