Valparaiso adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2025 football schedule

The Valparaiso Beacons have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

Valparaiso will host Virginia-Lynchburg at Brown Field in Valparaiso, Ind., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will be the season-opener for both schools and it will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Valparaiso University now has three known non-conference opponents on its 2025 football schedule. The Beacons are also scheduled to play back-to-back road contests against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 13 and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 20.

With an eight-game Pioneer Football League (PFL) schedule, Valparaiso can add one more non-conference opponent in 2025. Like the 2024 season, FCS teams can play an extra game for a total of 12 contests due to the calendar in 2025.

The Pioneer Football League schedule for 2025 has not yet been announced, but the slate should be revealed by the conference in the coming weeks. Last year, the schedule was revealed on February 6.

Future Valparaiso Football Schedules