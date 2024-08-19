Morgan State adds five games to future football schedules

The Morgan State Bears have added five non-conference games to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for each game were obtained from Morgan State University via a state open records request. Morgan State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The five games that Morgan State has added are against three different opponents. Two of the opponents are within the FCS, while one is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Below are details on all five games added by Morgan State:

Hampton Pirates

Earlier this year, Morgan State and Hampton announced a matchup for Aug. 31, 2024 in Hampton, Va. Per a copy of the contract, the game is part of a home-and-home series that will conclude on Sept. 14, 2030 at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Saint Francis U. Red Flash

Morgan State and Saint Francis U. previously agreed to a home-and-home series, which began on Oct. 2, 2021 in Baltimore. The second game of the series was slated for Aug. 31, 2024 in Loretto, Pa., but has been canceled with no penalty.

As part of the agreement, Morgan State has agreed to travel to face Saint Francis U. on Sept. 25, 2027 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 15, 2029. The change effectively makes the series a two-for-one.

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons

Morgan State has added two future home games against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons of the NCCAA. The Bears will host the Dragons on Oct. 11, 2025 and then again two seasons later on Oct. 9, 2027. The Bears will pay the Dragons a $25,000 guarantee for each game, per the copy of the contract.

—

Future Morgan State Football Schedules