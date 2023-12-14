Vanderbilt makes changes to 2024 non-conference football schedule

The 2024 SEC football schedule was released on Wednesday evening, and it revealed several changes to the non-conference lineup of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, Aug. 31. The release confirmed that the game will be played on the campus of Vanderbilt University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game was previously slated to be played at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, Vanderbilt will host the Alcorn State Braves of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Vandy was previously scheduled to host the Norfolk State Demons on that date.

A third change for Vanderbilt in 2024 involves its road contest at the Georgia State Panthers. The game, which was previously scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, will now be played two weeks earlier on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Vanderbilt was previously scheduled to host the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 14, 2024, but that date is now occupied by the Georgia State game and SMU was not included in Vanderbilt’s schedule release. The contest is part of a three-series that also includes games in Nashville in 2028 and in Dallas, Texas, in 2029.

In place of the SMU contest is a newly announced home game against the Ball State Cardinals. Vanderbilt will host Ball State in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Below is Vanderbilt’s complete schedule for the 2024 season:

2024 Vanderbilt Football Schedule

08/31 – Virginia Tech

09/07 – Alcorn State

09/14 – at Georgia State

09/21 – at Missouri*

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Alabama*

10/12 – at Kentucky*

10/19 – Ball State

10/26 – Texas*

11/02 – at Auburn*

11/09 – South Carolina*

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – at LSU*

11/30 – Tennessee*

* SEC contest.