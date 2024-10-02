Vanderbilt adds Charleston Southern to 2025 football schedule

The Vanderbilt Commodores have added the Charleston Southern Buccaneers to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

Vanderbilt revealed the addition of the Charleston Southern contest back in June in a release for a future game against Delaware. We confirmed the addition of the CSU game with Vanderbilt’s sports information department, as well as the date of the game.

Vanderbilt will host Charleston Southern at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first gridiron meeting back in 2014, Vanderbilt slipped by Charleston Southern, 21-20, in Nashville. The two schools were then scheduled to meet again in 2023, but the game was not played and likely rescheduled for 2025.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Buccaneers are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play so far this season.

With the addition of Charleston Southern, Vanderbilt now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Commodores are also scheduled to visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 6 and will play consecutive games at home against the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 20 and the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 27.

Not mentioned is a previously scheduled game at the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 26. That contest, which is part of a four-game series, could be on the chopping block as the SEC looks to move to a nine-game conference schedule that season. The series was actually supposed to begin in 2020 but was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanderbilt is the third known non-conference opponent for Charleston Southern in 2025. The Buccaneers are also scheduled to visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 6 and the William & Mary Tribe on Sept. 20 that season.

Charleston Southern now has seven future games scheduled against FBS opponents. The Buccaneers will visit Florida State in 2024, Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina in 2025, Clemson in 2026, Charlotte and East Carolina in 2028, and Georgia Southern in 2029.

